Sensex is getting older, wiser — and a bit more defensive
SummaryThe upcoming Sensex rebalance will see India's bellwether index embracing a more seasoned cohort of companies
Effective 23 June, Sensex, the bellwether index of Asia's oldest exchange, will be sporting a few more grey hairs. A key reshuffle will see the exit of two long-standing constituents: IndusInd Bank, a private sector bank recently embroiled in governance challenges, including accounting discrepancies and suspected internal fraud, and Nestle India, the maker of popular Maggi noodles.