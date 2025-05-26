Sensex is getting older, wiser — and a bit more defensive

Adding to the Sensex's evolving composition, Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL), a prominent defence public sector undertaking, is poised to join the index. This inclusion is notable as it marks the first time a company focused solely or predominantly on defence has entered the 30-share benchmark. While Bharat Forge, a past Sensex constituent (according to data sourced from CMIE), has defence among its businesses, only about 10% of its revenues came from defence in fiscal 2024, compared to BEL’s core defence operations.