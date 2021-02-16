Sensex resumes rally, climbs 52,000 peak

Strong earnings growth pushed stock indices to fresh records on Monday as investors piled on to banking stocks on hopes of a faster economic recovery.

The BSE Sensex rose 609.83 points, or 1.18%, to 52,154.13. The 50-share Nifty also gained 1% to end at 15,314.70.

The rebound in corporate earnings has sparked hopes of a faster-than-expected economic recovery in India, lifting stocks in economically sensitive sectors such as banking. “Strong corporate earnings have ignited hopes of faster economic recovery while buoyant global markets also aided risk sentiment. Moreover, a better-than-expected December industrial output number and January retail inflation, which fell to a 16-month low, boosted market sentiments," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Retail inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), slowed to 4.1% in January from 4.6% in December as prices of food items cooled. Headline inflation is now close to the Reserve Bank of India’s medium-term target of 4%. Economists are expecting the central bank to focus on funding the high fiscal deficit at reasonable yields to nurse the recovery.

“The comfort on headline inflation should allow RBI to maintain status quo on rates, stance and liquidity. However, as growth normalizes, so should policy. We expect the process of liquidity normalization to begin in mid-2021," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists at Nomura.

Later in the week, investors will look out for the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January meeting, where policymakers left rates unchanged, for hints to the likely direction of monetary policy.

Indian markets have jumped more than 10% after the Union budget was presented in Parliament on 1 February. However, rising crude prices is a threat to the overall recovery and may take the shine off markets rally as oil prices are headed towards $65 per barrel. “The growth recovery is gaining momentum. If this trend is sustained, corporate profits will surprise on the upside in FY22, bringing stock valuations down. Rising crude price is a concern," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Corporate earnings were robust in the December quarter, a bright spot for the economy that is seeking to exit the brutal effects of the pandemic. Out-of-home consumption, festive demand and improved consumer sentiment, besides benefits of tight cost control, led to better-than-expected earnings growth in the quarter.

Analysts say some cost rationalization measures by firms taken in previous quarters may reverse as the economy opens up. Rise in prices of major commodities is feared to hit gross margins but analysts expect firms to offset the impact through product price increases.

Reuters contributed to the story.

