Sensex resumes rally, climbs 52,000 peak

Indian markets have jumped more than 10% after the Union budget was presented in Parliament on 1 February. However, rising crude prices is a threat to the overall recovery and may take the shine off markets rally as oil prices are headed towards $65 per barrel. “The growth recovery is gaining momentum. If this trend is sustained, corporate profits will surprise on the upside in FY22, bringing stock valuations down. Rising crude price is a concern," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

