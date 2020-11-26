Sensex retakes 44,000. Nifty ends Nov F&O series near 13K. What analysts say

‘’A 50% month-on-month increase in net long positioning for FIIs in index futures has led to an expansion of rollover basis across the board this month. This has accompanied a 14% increase in market-wide open interest in single stock futures. Hence, sentiment going into December series is quite bullish. On the other hand, November has seen a record inflow of $7.5 billion from FPIs in equities and coincided with 11% return on Nifty and record selling from DIIs worth $5.5 bn. Favourable macro for EM equities driving flows are predicated on a weak dollar, which is among the highest consensus trades and vulnerable to a news-based squeeze as well. In aggregate, while the underlying trend remains strong, there is some risk of a pullback in aggregate, emanating from an ebbing of FPI flows.’’