Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty ends at 25,050— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Rising for the fifth consecutive session, Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended with mild gains on Wednesday, August 20. Market sentiment remained positive on the back of proposed GST reforms, India’s credit rating upgrade by S&P Global, and signs that the Russia-Ukraine war may be nearing its end. However, concerns over the approaching August 27 deadline for Trump’s secondary tariffs capped the gains.

The Sensex rose 213 points, or 0.26 per cent, to end at 81,857.84, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,050.55, up 70 points, or 0.28 per cent. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.39 per cent and 0.30 per cent, respectively.

The cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹456 lakh crore from ₹454 lakh crore in the previous session, lifting investors' wealth by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise? The market is riding on optimism surrounding India’s growth story, further brightened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of GST reforms. Favourable growth-inflation dynamics keep the medium- to long-term outlook positive.

"The Indian market sustained its positive momentum, supported by strong domestic inflows and favourable macro tailwinds. However, rich valuations and external risks, particularly the U.S. tariffs and sanctions on the purchase of Russian crude, continue to pose challenges," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

"Greater visibility on US trade policy and the path of earnings recovery will be critical. Meanwhile, global sentiment is cautious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes later today, with investor attention gradually shifting to the US Fed Chair’s speech at Jackson Hole this weekend, which is expected to provide clearer guidance on future policy direction," Nair added.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 28 stocks ended higher in the Nifty index, with Infosys (up 3.83 per cent), TCS (up 2.61 per cent), and Nestle India (up 2.55 per cent) ending as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of BEL (down 2.17 per cent), Shriram Finance (down 1.64 per cent), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.62 per cent) closed as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today The Nifty IT index jumped 2.69 per cent, ending as the top gainer among sectoral indices. FMCG (up 1.39 per cent) and Realty (up 1.06 per cent) also clocked healthy gains.

On the other hand, Nifty Media crashed 1.98 per cent. Pharma (down 0.44 per cent), Private Bank (down 0.36 per cent), PSU Bank (down 0.27 per cent), and Healthcare (down 0.26 per cent) also ended lower.

Nifty Bank dropped 0.30 per cent, while the Financial Services index declined 0.39 per cent.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Ola Electric Mobility (110.82 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (54.61 crore shares), and Easy Trip Planners (7.91 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 11 stocks jump over 15% on BSE IKIO Technologies, Zuari Industries, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, Dynamic Cables, and Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility were among the 11 stocks that jumped over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,235 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,343 advanced, while 1,725 declined. Some 167 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 140 stocks hit 52-week highs Maruti Suzuki India, JSW Steel, Eternal, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Marico, TVS Motor Company, and UltraTech Cement were among the 142 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

