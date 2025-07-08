Sensex rises 270 points, Nifty 50 settles above 25,500— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- ended with decent gains on Tuesday, July 8, with large financial stocks as the key support.

The Sensex closed with a gain of 270 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 83,712.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 61 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 25,522.50. The mid and small-cap segments underperformed.

While the BSE Midcap index ended almost flat, the Smallcap index dropped 0.17 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What moved the market today? Gains in select financial heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank, drove the key indices into positive territory, even as uncertainty over a potential India-US trade deal limited the gains.

"The Indian equity market remained largely rangebound as investors awaited definitive progress on the India–US trade agreement. While sentiment remains cautiously optimistic about a potential deal, the lack of formal confirmation has restrained fresh buying activity," Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments, observed.

“The US decision to extend the deadline for implementing 25 per cent tariffs on key trading partners has led investors to adopt a more defensive approach,” he said.

With the Q1FY26 results season of Indian corporates starting this week, investors' focus is on potential earnings recovery after four quarters of weakness and management commentaries for future outlook.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 27 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, with Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.45 per cent), Eternal (up 1.97 per cent) and Asian Paints (up 1.85 per cent) closing as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Titan Company (down 5.88 per cent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (down 2.02 per cent) and Bajaj Auto (down 1.44 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank clocked a decent gain of 0.54 per cent to end at 57,256. The Private Bank index rose 0.66 per cent, while the Financial Services index climbed 0.68 per cent.

However, the PSU Bank index slipped 0.25 per cent.

Among the losers, Nifty Consumer Durables lost 2.29 per cent. The Pharma and Healthcare indices lost nearly 1 per cent each.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Jaiprakash Power Ventures (70.88 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (44.42 crore shares), and Alok Industries (43.84 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Three stocks jump over 10% on NSE AKI India (up 19.93 per cent), Sambhv Steel Tubes (up 14.90 per cent) and Filatex Fashions (up 13.11 per cent) were the three stocks that rose more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

7. Two stocks crash more than 10% Nectar Lifesciences (down 20.02 per cent) and Rajdarshan Industries (down 10.01 per cent) were the two stocks that crashed more than 10 per cent on the NSE.

8. Over 80 stocks hit upper circuits Venus Remedies, Godavari Biorefineries, Oriana Power, Gabriel India and Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases were among the 86 stocks that hit their upper circuits on the NSE during the session.

9. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,167 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,948 advanced and 2,081 declined. Some 138 stocks remained unchanged.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar