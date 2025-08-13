Sensex rises 300 points, investors earn ₹2 lakh crore— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw decent buying across segments on Wednesday, August 13. The benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher, tracking positive global cues.

The Sensex ended the day 304 points, or 0.38 per cent, higher at 80,539.91, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,619.35, up 132 points, or 0.54 per cent. The mid and small-cap indices outperformed; the BSE Midcap rose 0.56 per cent, while the BSE Smallcap clocked a gain of 0.58 per cent.

Investors earned about ₹2 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹445 lakh crore from ₹443 lakh crore in the previous session.