Sensex rises 320 points, Nifty 50 ends at 25,175— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended with decent gains on Tuesday, January 27, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

The Sensex ended at 81,857.48, rising 320 points, or 0.39%, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,175.40, up 127 points, or 0.51%.

Gains were broad-based, with the mid- and small-cap segments also ending in the positive territory. The Nifty Midcap 150 index rose by 0.53%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index climbed by 0.20%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹453.7 lakh crore from ₹451.6 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today 1. What drove the Indian stock market higher? The India–EU FTA improved market sentiment. However, persistent FII selling, concerns over geopolitical risks, and mixed Q3 earnings capped market gains. Investors are also awaiting the mega policy event—the Union Budget 2026—while cautiously nibbling select stocks.

"The domestic market exhibited a volatile trading day and ended the session positively on the monthly expiry day, influenced by mixed cues and renewed tariff concerns offset by optimism surrounding the conclusion of the India–EU trade agreement," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

"Investors continued to assess ongoing corporate earnings, which have been mixed so far and offered limited scope for near-term upgrades. In the near term, investors are awaiting the US Fed’s upcoming interest rate decision and the Union Budget for future direction," Nair said.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers As many as 34 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which Adani Enterprises (up 5.30%), Axis Bank (up 5.09%), and JSW Steel (up 4.55%) ended at the top.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Mahindra & Mahindra (down 4.25%), Asian Paints (down 2.80%), and Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 2.58%) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today The banking, metal, and IT sectors saw strong gains, while auto, FMCG, and consumer durables tumbled amid concerns about rising competitive pressures after the India-EU FTA.

Nifty Metal jumped 3.07%, while Nifty Bank (1.25%), PSU Bank (up 1.76%), and Private Bank (up 1%) also clocked strong gains.

On the flip side, Nifty Auto (down 0.93%), FMCG (down 0.60%), and Consumer Durables (down 0.59%). Nifty Media fell 1.44%.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund (75 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (56.6 crore shares), and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund (26.12 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio remained in favour of decliners as over 1,900 stocks advanced while over 2,300 declined on the BSE.

7. 80 stocks hit 52-week highs Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Vedanta were among the 80 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

8. 663 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 663 stocks, including ITC, Cipla, Dixon Technologies (India), Havells India, Indian Hotels Company, Suzlon Energy, and Tube Investments of India, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

9. 11 stocks jump over 15% Antelopus Selan Energy, IRIS RegTech Solutions, Tokyo Plast International, Lotus Chocolate Company, and Automotive Stampings and Assemblies were among the 11 stocks that jumped more than 15% on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, 25,000 and 24,900 would act as key support zones for the Nifty 50.

"As long as the market trades above these levels, a pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,200 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,200 could push the market up to 25,300-25,350," said Chouhan.

"On the flip side, below 24,900, sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," said Chouhan.

