Sensex rises 4000 points in 8 days. Analyst advises caution as rally continues

Indian shares today extended the rally to the eighth straight session, hitting fresh highs. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.93% higher at 12,749 and the S&P BSE Sensex gained over 300 points to finish at 43,593. Both indexes have gained over 9% since the start of the month. The Sensex is now up about 4000 points in just eight days.

"After a gap-up opening, profit booking was witnessed at a higher level which dragged the Nifty in negative in the first half. However, the benchmarks recovered all its losses in the second half and inched closer to 12800 largely supported by metals, healthcare and IT sectors," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

"We reiterate our positive yet cautious view and suggest maintaining a "buy on dips" approach. Going ahead, the last leg of corporate earnings and domestic economic data would be on radar."

Metal, IT and pharma stocks led the rally today. The Nifty metals index climbed 3.5%. Miner Hindalco rose 6% while Tata Steel advanced 7%. Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Labs gained 4%, helping the Nifty Pharma index rise 3.6%.

Reliance Industries dropped 4% capping the overall gains of the market. Meanwhile, MSCI world equity index gained 0.1% on Wednesday as news of a potential COVID-19 vaccine offset worries of rising infections.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services

"Domestic market displayed positivity largely owing to sectors like Pharma, Metals and IT while some volatility was exhibited in the broad market. Latest update on Covid vaccine has lifted the spirit of western markets with Europe showing fast recovery in anticipation of rapid roll-out. In the US, markets witnessed a shift in investment from technology based to cyclical & small caps companies in-order to take benefit from a reviving economy. We feel that the world’s financial market is getting a lot of new money, which was on hold during the US election period while the actual outcome is much better. Markets have rapidly reached to premium level with over-optimism supported by easy money, caution is advised in the short-term, as production and distribution wise the real benefit will take time"

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The markets are bullish with upbeat momentum. Traders can consider booking profits at regular intervals and updating their stop-loss levels too. We have strong support at 12450-12500. A buy on dips strategy is advised whenever there are intraday drops or corrective phases. A target of 13000-13100 over a period of time is likely."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“In the last three days, the market bouncing back, following a pattern of 100% recovery from intraday low levels. Today, too, Nifty 50 index recovered from its low. After falling to 11570 levels, the Nifty 50 index surged to the highest level of the day around 12770 levels. The market was more stock-specific rather than sector-specific. Today, the market has formed a "Hanging Man" formation on daily chart, which is a sign of weakness, however, it could turn positive for the market if tomorrow Nifty crosses the level of 12800 and sustains above it till the end of the first half of the trading session. Such type of formation appears at the final stage of the euphoric up-move. Tomorrow could be the most crucial day for the market. Above the level of 12800, the Nifty could move to 12950. On the other side, 12670 and 12570 would be supports for the market." (With Agency Inputs)

