Sensex rises 4000 points in 8 days. Analyst advises caution as rally continues

“In the last three days, the market bouncing back, following a pattern of 100% recovery from intraday low levels. Today, too, Nifty 50 index recovered from its low. After falling to 11570 levels, the Nifty 50 index surged to the highest level of the day around 12770 levels. The market was more stock-specific rather than sector-specific. Today, the market has formed a "Hanging Man" formation on daily chart, which is a sign of weakness, however, it could turn positive for the market if tomorrow Nifty crosses the level of 12800 and sustains above it till the end of the first half of the trading session. Such type of formation appears at the final stage of the euphoric up-move. Tomorrow could be the most crucial day for the market. Above the level of 12800, the Nifty could move to 12950. On the other side, 12670 and 12570 would be supports for the market." (With Agency Inputs)