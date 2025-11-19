Sensex rises 513 points, Nifty 50 ends above 26,050— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 resumed their upward march on Wednesday, November 19, with gains led by select IT and banking heavyweights amid mixed global cues.

Advertisement

The Sensex closed at 85,186.47, rising 513 points, or 0.61%, while the Nifty 50 clocked a gain of 143 points, or 0.55%, to settle at 26,052.65. The mid and small-cap segments ended mixed; the BSE Midcap index rose 0.34%, while the Smallcap index fell 0.39%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to ₹475.6 lakh crore from ₹474.6 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1 lakh crore in a single session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.