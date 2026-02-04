Mint Market
Sensex rises 79 points, Nifty 50 ends at 25,776— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Sensex rose 79 points, or 0.09%, to end at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,776, up 48 points, or 0.19%. The BSE 150 MidCap Index 0.61%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.54%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated4 Feb 2026, 04:01 PM IST
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with modest gains on Wednesday. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo(REUTERS)

The Indian stock market ended with modest gains on Wednesday, February 4, tracking mixed global cues. Sensex rose 79 points, or 0.09%, to end at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,776, up 48 points, or 0.19%.

However, mid and small-caps outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index 0.61%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.54%.

The overall capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly 469 lakh crore from 467 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly 2 lakh crore in a single session.

Stock Market TodaySensexNifty 50Market-analysisIndian Stock Market
