Sensex rises 79 points, Nifty 50 ends at 25,776— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended with modest gains on Wednesday, February 4, tracking mixed global cues. Sensex rose 79 points, or 0.09%, to end at 83,817.69, while the Nifty 50 ended at 25,776, up 48 points, or 0.19%.

However, mid and small-caps outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index 0.61%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.54%.

The overall capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹469 lakh crore from ₹467 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

