Sensex rises as bulls fight to recover lost ground after Monday's crash

"Indian markets exhibited heightened volatility today following publishing of GDP data and SC ruling in the AGR case for telecom companies. Global cues were positive following Chinese factory data which indicated demand increasing. Liquidity, driven by high FII inflows in August, has provided good support for the markets, in spite of a general concern regarding high valuations in some sectors and stocks. The market is expecting a slow uptick in economic activity which has resulted in stock specific moves, where there is earnings visibility. Investors need to be prepared to handle volatility in the near term."