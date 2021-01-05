Sensex rises for 10th day, midcaps surge. Analysts decode today's market move

Indian shares extended gains to the 10th day, boosted by gains in financial stocks. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.47% higher at 14,199, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.54% to 48,437. Helped by continued foreign fund inflows and hopes that the country's emergency approvals of coronavirus vaccines would lead to a quick economic recovery, Sensex and Nifty hit another new high today.

"Nifty has risen for the 10th consecutive session and has closed at almost 14200 as expected. The momentum is still strong and some more upsides (more in the broader market than the index) is likely over the next few days," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

The broader markets outperformed today with BSE midcap index jumping 1.3% and smallcap index rising 0.7%.

"Most Asian markets reversed early losses Tuesday as hopes for the economic outlook outdid worries over a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout and uncertainty over US Senate elections. European stocks were in and out of positive territory on Tuesday morning as investors monitored the coronavirus pandemic and the imposition of further restrictions, along with a US Senate runoff election in Georgia," he added.

HDFC Ltd hit a record high, closing 2.8% higher while the Nifty Bank Index gained 1.65%. The Nifty IT index was up 2.6%, with Tata Consultancy Services gaining 1.8%. TCS will announce third quarter earnings on Friday.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

"Our markets completely shrugged off the negative cues from the global bourses today and continued its winning streak to surpass the 14200 mark. Since last few days the banking index was consolidating within a range and just when it was required, this sector took off to fuel this rally higher. Now, we have closed around a crucial juncture of 14200 which is an important level as per some retracement and extensions of the previous moves in the index. However, if the banking space continues such momentum along with the broader markets, then this should lead to further upmove in the near term. On the upside, 14260 followed by 14320 would be the next levels to watch whereas 14080 and 14000 would be seen as immediate supports."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We have resisted at the 14200 levels today and closed a tad below it. If we can keep above 14200, the next level would be 14350. We have a good support at 13950-14000 levels. However, caution is advised and traders should trade on the long side with strict stops."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short term trend of Nifty remains positive. Though intraday profit booking is emerging from the new highs on daily basis, the strong buying is also witnessing on dips. The next Fibonacci projection resistance is at 14310 and the near term upside targets to be watched around 14600-14800 levels. Immediate support is placed at 14080."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Today the market closed at the highest point of the day. This was unexpected for after yesterday's massive decline in the US market. Shares of Axis and HDFC Ltd helped the market close higher. The metal index closed in the negative territory after yesterday's excellent performance. The Nifty and the Sensex have created a big bullish Japanese candle that closed at the previous day's high. It is a reliable and confident close for the market and based on that we can expect the index to reach the level of 14350/48800 in the near term. Support would be at 14130/48100 and at 14050/47900 levels. Be specific and keep on reducing cost of investment."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via