Sensex rises for 10th day, midcaps surge. Analysts decode today's market move

"Our markets completely shrugged off the negative cues from the global bourses today and continued its winning streak to surpass the 14200 mark. Since last few days the banking index was consolidating within a range and just when it was required, this sector took off to fuel this rally higher. Now, we have closed around a crucial juncture of 14200 which is an important level as per some retracement and extensions of the previous moves in the index. However, if the banking space continues such momentum along with the broader markets, then this should lead to further upmove in the near term. On the upside, 14260 followed by 14320 would be the next levels to watch whereas 14080 and 14000 would be seen as immediate supports."