Sensex rises for 3rd day in row, ITC shares see biggest gain in 3 months

For Nifty, “the area of 17550-17600 level has been a significant value area in the recent past and steep decline has occurred below this area in the last two weeks. Hence, any minor weakness/consolidation from this hurdle in the next 1-2 sessions could mean a higher possibility of sharp upside breakout of the hurdle in the near term," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.