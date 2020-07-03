Sensex rises for 3rd day, RIL settles at record high. What analysts say

"Nifty 50 after forming a spinning top candle in the previous week has rallied swiftly. The index is now hovering around 10600 mark which had acted as strong support on the way up and might turn into a crucial resistance. Each leg of the rally from March till now is getting narrower in the price range and the whole rally has occurred in the form of a rising wedge pattern which is bearish and might be nearing its termination. Though there is a lot of optimism on the Street and global equities on the hope of positive developments on drug trials, we assume the market is overbought in the short term and expect limited upside. Going ahead we suggest investors to remain cautious as any negative development on global equity might trigger a risk aversion sell off. Support for the index is now placed at 10200."