Sensex rises over 250 points but ends week lower. Key events to watch out for

“The BSE-30 Index declined 1.3% in the current week. The market witnessed a slight correction as sentiments turned cautious on rising number of Covid-19 cases globally, despite domestic cases coming under control, and fading hopes of US fiscal stimulus. Infosys and TCS came out with good set of numbers while that of Mindtree disappointed the investors. Going into the next few weeks, the key events are the US elections, progress on the US fiscal stimulus and earnings announcements from Indian corporates. Valuations are not attractive. Hence, investors should trade with a cautious bias as after the swift rise in markets, there could be sharp corrections. Risk could be resurgence of Covid-19 in India."