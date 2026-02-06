Sensex rises over 250 points, Nifty 50 ends above 25,650— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with decent gains on Friday, February 6, on buying in select heavyweights, including ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and ICICI Bank.

The Sensex ended 266 points, or 0.32%, higher at 83,580.40, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,693.70, up 51 points, or 0.20%.

However, the mid and small-cap segments underperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index dropped 0.11%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell by 0.42%.

10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today 1. What drove the Sensex, Nifty 50 higher? Market benchmarks rose on short covering in select heavyweights amid mixed global cues. While the growth-oriented Union Budget and India's trade deals with the European Union and the United States of America have further improved the country's macroeconomic outlook, mixed quarterly earnings and foreign capital outflow keep sentiment cautious.

The status quo in interest rates and policy stance by the Reserve Bank of India also did not offer a major boost to the market.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Shares of ITC (up 5.21%), Kotak Mahindra Bank (up 3.33%), and Hindustan Unilever (up 2.83%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 2.40%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.83%), and TCS (down 1.71%) ended as the top losers in the index. As many as 31 stocks ended lower in the Nifty kitty of stocks.