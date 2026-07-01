Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty 50 ends above 24,000; investors earn over ₹2 lakh crore in a day

Stock market today: The domestic stock market saw healthy buying interest on Wednesday, 1 July, amid mixed global cues and a decline in crude oil prices.

Equity benchmark Sensex clocked a gain of 444 points, or 0.58%, to close at 76,922.64, while the Nifty 50 settled 140 points, or 0.59%, higher at 24,005.85. The mid and small-cap segments also moved up; the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose by 0.34%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index climbed by 0.36%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹476 lakh crore from ₹474 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by slightly more than ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.

What drove the stock market higher today? The domestic market saw stock-specific action, with sentiment remaining cautious amid persistent uncertainty over US-Iran talks.

According to news agency Reuters, the US and Iran held technical talks ​in Doha on Wednesday. While both sides seek a lasting ceasefire, Iran seeks control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil prices eased, but the rupee declined.

Brent crude dropped by 1% to trade near the $72 per barrel mark. The Indian rupee declined by 67 paise to close at 95.23 per dollar.

"The domestic markets entered the second half of 2026 on an optimistic footing as multiple headwinds began to abate, with the anticipated US-India trade agreement, easing Middle East tensions, and benign oil prices emerging as the key drivers of positive sentiment," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

Nair highlighted that the recovery was broad-based, with large caps outperforming due to favourable valuations and an expectation of a partial reversal of FPI sentiment following two years of outflows.