Sensex rises to near 6-month high, rupee jumps to 5-month high vs USD: 10 points

Indian stock markets surged closer to six-month highs, driven by a rally in private-sector banks. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.83% higher at 11,466.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex surged 364 points to 38,799.08. The rupee jumped 0.7% to 74.31 against the U.S. dollar, its best level since March 18. Global markets gained for a second straight session as risk appetite got a boost after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option for COVID-19 .

Here are 10 things to know:

1) India on Sunday issued guidelines for restarting its entertainment industry even as total infections crossed 3 million.

2)Top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd was the biggest boost to the benchmark indexes, ending 2.9% higher at its best close in a month and pushing the Nifty Private Bank Index up 2.5%.

3)Rivals ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd climbed 2.5% and 3.6%, respectively, while India's most valuable company Reliance Industries Ltd rose 0.7%.

4) "The Indian Rupee was firm today on optimism over the development of a Covid-19 vaccine, and strength in equities. FPI/FIIs are pouring money in Indian equities, and this is also leading to strength in the rupee against the US Dollar," said Abhishek Bansal, Founder Chairman, Abans Group.

5) "Sensex began the week on an optimistic note, following upbeat global peers. We reiterate our positive view on the index and expect Nifty to test 11,600 soon. With no major event, markets will continue to take cues from the global indices. The recent buoyancy is the banking space is indeed a positive sign. We suggest following the trend while keeping strong risk management in place," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

6) Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "The markets almost touched the 11500 levels today. We should be able to revisit that price point and possibly higher towards 11700. Any dip can be utilized as a buying opportunity. 11300 is now a strong support for the Nifty."

7) The India Volatility Index ended 4.1% lower at 19.12.

8) Indian equities have rebounded around 50% after plumbing multito -year lows in March, making some analysts cautious.

9) Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Following more reopening guidelines by the government, the markets chose to ignore the rising cases of infections. It instead keeps riding the positive momentum brought about by ample liquidity in the markets and expectations of the economy improving.

10) Investors advised to remain cautious considering the market run-up and be selective in their investments, he added.

