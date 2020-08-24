Sensex rises to near 6-month high, rupee jumps to 5-month high vs USD: 10 points

5) "Sensex began the week on an optimistic note, following upbeat global peers. We reiterate our positive view on the index and expect Nifty to test 11,600 soon. With no major event, markets will continue to take cues from the global indices. The recent buoyancy is the banking space is indeed a positive sign. We suggest following the trend while keeping strong risk management in place," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd