Sensex scales 44,000 on vaccine optimism

Indian equities created a new record on Tuesday as news of another promising covid-19 vaccine supported hopes of a quicker economic recovery from the turmoil caused by covid.

The BSE Sensex for the first time breached the 44,000-level in early trade and surged further to an intra-day high of 44,161.16. The Sensex closed at 43,952.71, up 314.73 points or 0.72%. The Nifty closed at 12,874.20, up 93.95 points or 0.74%.

Investor sentiment was boosted after Moderna Inc. said its experimental covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection. Moderna is the second drugmaker after Pfizer Inc. to announce promising trial data in the development of a vaccine for the viral infection.

“The latest news on a vaccine from Moderna is a major positive for economy and markets. The Moderna vaccine appears better than that of Pfizer in terms of effectiveness and temperature requirements. (It) looks like the threat from covid will be over by mid-2021," said V. K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Gaining more than 10% in November, India’s benchmark indices have outperformed the MSCI Emerging Markets index (up 9%). The MSCI World has risen nearly 12% this month. In dollar terms, both Sensex and Nifty have surged more than 72% while MSCI EM and MSCI World are up 59-60% from the March lows when the outbreak of covid-19 rattled global markets.

Investors were also enthused by upgrades of Indian equities ratings by global brokerage houses such as Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Nomura. The actions follow a likely peaking of covid-19 infections in most parts of the country, recovery in high-frequency growth indicators and resumption of operations by India Inc. after the lockdown.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the target for Sensex to 50,000 by December 2021 while Goldman has raised Nifty target to 14,100 by 2021 and Nomura increased its target of Nifty to 13,640 by December 2021 on expectations that capital flows resulting from improved risk sentiment will drive stocks in the near term. Goldman Sachs economists now expect India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to rebound to 13% in FY22 after an estimated 10.3% contraction in FY21.

“We expect that the broad-based availability of an effective vaccine in India could allow containment policies and mobility to normalize by mid-2022. This should allow a meaningful activity rebound in 2021—particularly in consumer-facing services sectors, where activity remains significantly below pre-covid levels," Goldman Sachs said in a 15 November note.

