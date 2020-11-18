Sensex scales 44,000 on vaccine optimism

Morgan Stanley has upgraded the target for Sensex to 50,000 by December 2021 while Goldman has raised Nifty target to 14,100 by 2021 and Nomura increased its target of Nifty to 13,640 by December 2021 on expectations that capital flows resulting from improved risk sentiment will drive stocks in the near term. Goldman Sachs economists now expect India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to rebound to 13% in FY22 after an estimated 10.3% contraction in FY21.