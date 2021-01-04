Sensex scales 48K, analysts see next hurdle for Nifty at 14250-14300 zone

Indian markets started the week on a buoyant note, notching record closing highs as investor sentiment lifted after the country gave emergency use approvals to two coronavirus vaccines over the weekend. The benchmark Sensex rose over 300 points to 48,176.80, marking its first close above the 48,000 level, while Nifty ended up 0.82% at 14,132.90.

Indian equities were also supported by encouraging auto sales numbers and highest ever GST collections, along with higher global markets. Separately, a private survey on Monday showed India's factory sector activity strengthened in December, as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the world's biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus is set to begin in the country, a day after the drugs regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use.

"Volumes on the NSE were higher than recent average and advance decline ratio was also very positive. Nifty has closed at another record high with breadth of the markets improving even further. The post holiday upbeat mood should sustain for another 1-2 sessions. 14200 on the Nifty could be the near term target, while a breach of 13950 could raise some concerns," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

IT stocks led the gains with TCS surging nearly 4%. Rail coach and mining equipment maker BEML ended up 3.2%. The government has invited initial bids from private firms for a 26% stake in the company. Marico closed 2.7% higher after the company said that its India business saw double-digit volume growth in the third quarter, and that it was maintaining an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.

Global markets hit record highs on hopes that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines will eventually help revive the global economy.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Kanika Agarrwal, Co-founder and Chief Investment Officer, Upside AI

"The markets seem to be going from strength to strength in this new year on the back of robust FIIs flows and in anticipation of the vaccine roll-out. "

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"We remain cautiously optimistic on the market and suggest continuing with the “buy on dips" approach until we see a reversal in the trend. Going ahead, earnings, global cues and progress on vaccine drive will dictate the trend. Nifty has an immediate hurdle at 14,250-14,300 zone."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"14100 posed a resistance and the markets turned red in a few minutes but the bullish undercurrent is so strong that the Nifty bounced smartly and has closed above 14150. The next level we can aim for would be 14200-14250. But I would still advise caution on the long side with strict stops."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Every dip is being considered by the traders as an opportunity to buy. Today morning’s volatility was brought, fueled by the early rollout of the vaccine in India and positive opening of the European market. The leader was IT stocks boosted by the hope of a strong quarterly result, which will start soon. The global market has kicked off the year on a positive note as investors across the globe are optimistic about economic recovery on the report over vaccine approval and fiscal support."

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

"Emboldened by the likely roll-out of the Vaccine this month, Bulls went berserk bolstered by IT & Metal stocks with able support from Pharma stocks. PMI data and renewed buying in select Financials provided buoyancy across the broader markets"

