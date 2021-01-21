Sensex scales 50,000, but ends lower. What analysts say on today's market move

"Sensex@50000 is great news not only for the market and investors but for the economy also. If the recovery in growth and corporate earnings, currently underway in India, gathers momentum, the markets may further surprise on the upside. But it is important to appreciate that the market is overvalued from the short-term perspective. At high levels, the market is vulnerable to a correction. Investors can utilize the current euphoria to get rid of low-grade stocks from the portfolio."