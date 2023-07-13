New Delhi: Benchmark equity index Sensex crossed the 66,000 mark for the first time on Thursday tracking Asian peers, as a slowdown in US inflation bolstered market sentiment, and eased concerns over domestic inflationary pressures.
New Delhi: Benchmark equity index Sensex crossed the 66,000 mark for the first time on Thursday tracking Asian peers, as a slowdown in US inflation bolstered market sentiment, and eased concerns over domestic inflationary pressures.
BSE Sensex rose to a fresh record high of 66,052. The Nifty 50 index also hit a new all-time high of 19,532.25.
BSE Sensex rose to a fresh record high of 66,052. The Nifty 50 index also hit a new all-time high of 19,532.25.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The moderation in US inflation eased concerns around the surge in domestic retail inflation in June, as well as the signals of demand softness issued by leading IT companies Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Tech.
The ongoing global rally in stock markets will get a further mild boost from the latest US consumer inflation for June which was better than market expectation, said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Also, core inflation has dipped below 5% and this is a clear indication that the disinflation process is on in the US and might persuade the Fed to pause once again in July, he added.
Midcap and smallcap stocks also scaled fresh highs, supporting gains in the indices.
Helped by strong foreign inflows, the Indian rupee strengthened to 82.05 to a dollar, up 20 paise from its previous close
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.