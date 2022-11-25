Sensex scales record highs, Nifty closes at all-time high as Fed minutes indicate slower pace of rate hikes

Anindya Banerjee, vice-president of currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said the rupee had been an underperformer in the past fortnight, primarily on account of demand for dollars from oil marketing firms and some bids from foreign portfolio investors. However, on Thursday, the rupee closed 21 paise stronger at 81.63, as traders sold dollars after the release of US Fed minutes. The weak dollar and strong risk sentiments can continue to push the rupee towards ₹81.25/30 to a dollar level, added Banerjee, who expects an overall range of 81.25-81.85 in spot markets.