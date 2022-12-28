Looking back at the year 2022, it is safe to say despite extreme volatility Indian markets have fared well with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 recording substantial upside compared to global counterparts. In the coming year 2023, ICICI Direct expects the first half to be volatile as investors will seek answers over key factors like economic growth, interest rates cycle, central bank rate hikes, and corporate performances. However, the brokerage also believes that volatility could lead to attractive opportunities in domestic-oriented schemes. Hence, the brokerage has picked nine stocks for 2023.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}