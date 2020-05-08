Sensex sheds 2,000 points for the week, awaits next stimulus package

Indian markets edged higher today but ended the week sharply lower as coronavirus cases continued to spiral and markets awaited an economic stimulus. The NSE Nifty 50 nearly halved its gains from the morning session to settle 0.57% higher at 9,251.50. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.63% higher at 31,642.70.

The gains were in line with global shares, which rallied amid signs of improving China-American relations and optimism around more governments reopening their economies.

Shares in oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd surged 3.6%, giving the biggest boost to the Nifty 50, after it unveiled another sizeable investment into its digital arm. Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 4.9% after a 1% decline on Thursday.

The Sensex shed roughly 6% or about 2,000 points this week, as global markets fell due to U.S.-China tensions and India's coronavirus cases continued to rise despite a strict weeks-long lockdown.

Here is what analysts said about this week's market action

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

“Last week, we had some encouraging moves in the market and in the process, the Nifty took a leap beyond the 9800 mark. However, with US President Donald Trump threatening China on hiking tariffs over the weekend, spooked market participants across the globe. As a result, we had a huge gap down opening on Monday, which was mostly followed by a consolidation throughout the remaining part of the week. Eventually, the Nifty ended the week tad above 9200 by shedding over 6% as compared to the previous weekly close.

Although, it appears to be a sharp cut when compared to previous week's close, the overall trading action during the week was muted. In fact, the last couple of trading sessions' price action was extremely lethargic and the market completely looked directionless. Neither bulls had the strength to overcome the sturdy wall of 9400-9450 nor bears were dominant enough to violate the 9100 mark. Hence, for the coming week, 9,450 to 9,100 remains to be an immediate range. Only a sustainable breakout on either side would confirm the next path of action. Traders holding existing longs should maintain their positions as long as 9100 is successfully defended.

At present, traders are advised to stay light and should ideally continue focusing on individual stocks. Although we are completely not out of the woods when it comes to coronavirus pandemic, we remain hopeful till the time key support mentioned is not violated. Once we see Nifty surpassing the higher boundary of 9450, we would see a good broad-based participation in the market."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets ended with a gain on nearly half a percent amid volatility. Initially, it opened firm, tracking upbeat global cues but remained range-bound thereafter. And, the profit-taking in index majors trimmed the gains significantly in the latter half. Nonetheless, the Nifty index managed to end higher by 0.6% at 9,252 levels. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein defensive viz. pharma and FMCG witnessed decent buying interest while pressure continued in banking, auto and metal space.

"Among the index majors, Reliance is currently playing a critical role in holding the benchmark while the banking pack is under tremendous pressure. And, It has now almost reached closer to its record high as well and may see some consolidation or profit-taking soon. Needless to say, domestic factors viz. COVID-19 cases and disappointing earnings will continue to weigh on the sentiments ahead. In such a scenario, sustainability at higher levels seems difficult. We suggest maintaining extra caution on stock selection and focus more on position management aspects."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Nifty opened higher due to several positive news flows from global and domestic markets. Positive global cues, strong response for buying blocks of HUL from institutions and specific buying interest in RIL Jio from Vista Equity Partners helped the market maintain optimism throughout the trading session. However, the stock market eventually came off highs and shed some gains due to weakness in financial stocks. Traders and short term investors were expecting an announcement from the government regarding the financial stimulus package. However, it did not come during the session. Technically, Nifty and Bank Nifty closed at day's lowest level, which would be negative for the coming week. Support exists at 9230 and 9170 level. Expect a quick decline to the levels of 9000/8970, in case Nifty breaks the level of 9230 followed by 9170. Resistance has shifted to 9400/9450 from the levels of 9550/9600.""

Expectation for the next week

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities

"Market seems to be going nowhere as volatility is substantially reducing and is also unlikely to react to corporate numbers significantly. How consumers behave and react post the lockdown restrictions are lifted will be the most important data point for markets to decide their way forward. But nonetheless, this will only be visible in next 2-3 months and till that time markets may not be in the mood to move substantially either way but may just gradually decline. Government stimulus seems to be a never-ending wait, but if it comes will be welcomed with open arms which may lead to higher prices. But till then expect a narrow range for the bourses with downward bias. Investors are advised to preserve cash by not investing at current levels. Nifty50 closed the week at 9251.5, down by 6.2%." (With Agency Inputs)





