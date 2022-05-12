Sensex sinks; midcap, smallcap stocks enter bear territory

“Rupee plunged to all time low of 77.63 on the back of RBI’s aggressive stance to curb inflation and strength in US Dollar. The Dollar Index touched a 20 year high of 104.5. Nifty is now retesting its March low of 15,671 (today’s low is 15735) and a close below this can further add to downside in the market. While overall weakness is expected to continue, markets are now in oversold territory after witnessing a sharp decline in the last few trading sessions. India VIX spiked by 6% to 25 zones - 7-week high, indicating that uncertainty may continue in the market for some more time," he added.