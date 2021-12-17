Key indices of the Indian equities markets fell sharply on Friday dragged by across-the-board selling pressure due to various factors including rising Omicron cases. The benchmark Sensex slumped over 700 points while the Nifty 50 slipped 1.5 per cent.

Auto, banking, and financial stocks slumped. IndusInd Bank and Titan plunged over 3 percent.

The benchmark Sensex opened in the positive 58,021.63 points against the previous day's close at 57,901.14 points. However, the selling pressure gripped the market from early trade itself and the Sensex plunged to 57,122.56 points at around 11.50 am, which is 1.34 per cent or 778.58 points lower than its previous day close.

Why markets are falling?

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Reason for Indian stock market crash can be attributed to two major reasons — rising Omicron cases in India and in overseas and Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike. The market was already under pressure and after the Fed's announcement to stop bond buying by March 2022 has triggered a selloff. NSE Nifty is currently, trading in a broader range of 16,786 to 17,385, and overall market sentiment is negative. So, we can expect NSE Nifty to go up to 16,786 levels in the next fortnight. One should maintain sell on rise till there is a trend reversal in the Indian markets."

Omicron worry

The fast-spreading strain has worried markets. Omicron, the ‘variant of concern’, is on its way to become the dominant strain of the coronavirus across the world, as feared by the health experts and world leaders. Since its detection in South Africa three weeks ago, Omicron cases have already been found in 77 countries.

India’s Omicron count came close to 100 (97 to be exact) on Friday after 10 more cases of the new variant of the coronavirus were reported from national capital Delhi.

Bank of England

The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic hammered the global economy, and warned of higher inflation.

Traders consider central bank plans to combat soaring inflation by ending the era of ultra-cheap cash.

Hawkish path

With prices rising at their fastest pace in four decades, the Fed this week set itself on a much more hawkish path to get them under control by pledging to end its vast bond-buying programme by March and indicating a series of interest rate hikes that could run through 2023.

Weak global cues

Wall Street's three main indexes retreated Thursday as investors took stock of the new policy, with tech firms -- which are more susceptible to higher borrowing costs -- taking the brunt of the selling, sending the Nasdaq down more than two percent.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following overnight losses on the Wall Street.

China's blue-chip stock index fell on Friday, notching its biggest weekly loss in three months, as local and foreign investors worried about U.S. and Chinese regulatory restrictions.

