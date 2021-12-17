Sensex slides over 600 points, Nifty around 17,000. Why markets are falling?

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Reason for Indian stock market crash can be attributed to two major reasons — rising Omicron cases in India and in overseas and Fed's hawkish stance on interest rate hike. The market was already under pressure and after the Fed's announcement to stop bond buying by March 2022 has triggered a selloff. NSE Nifty is currently, trading in a broader range of 16,786 to 17,385, and overall market sentiment is negative. So, we can expect NSE Nifty to go up to 16,786 levels in the next fortnight. One should maintain sell on rise till there is a trend reversal in the Indian markets."