Sensex slips 0.58% to close below 58,000

Sensex slips 0.58% to close below 58,0002 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 01:03 AM IST
- Weak sentiment around banks meant banking sector indices led the decline, with IT, realty and metal sectors adding to the pressure, as all indices apart from pharma ended with losses
NEW DELHI : As ripple effects from the US banking crisis and fears of financial contagion continued to pressure the markets, the BSE Sensex lost 0.58%, failing to hold the 58,000 mark. While Sensex closed at 57,900.19, the Nifty shed 0.65%, ending lower for the fourth day in a row and closing at 17,043.30 on Tuesday, erasing ₹2.2 trillion of investor wealth, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold provisional ₹3,086.96 crore.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×