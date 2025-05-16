Sensex slips 200 points, mid, small-caps outperform— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with mild losses on Friday, May 16, on profit booking amid mixed global cues. The Sensex ended 200 points, or 0.24 per cent, lower at 82,330.59, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,019.80, down 42 points, or 0.17 per cent.

The mid and small-cap indices, however, ended with significant gains, outperforming the benchmarks.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 0.85 per cent and 1.18 per cent higher, respectively.

Due to the gains in the broader markets, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹443 lakh crore from ₹440 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session.