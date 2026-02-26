Sensex slips 27 points, Nifty 50 rises 14 points— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended lacklustre on Thursday, February 26, due to profit booking in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 27 points, or 0.03%, lower at 82,248.61, while the Nifty 50 inched up by 14 points, or 0.06%, to settle at 25,496.55.

The mid and small-cap segments ended with gains; the BSE 150 MidCap Index clocked a decent gain of 0.55%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose by 0.07%.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms increased to ₹468 lakh crore from ₹467 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by about ₹1 lakh crore in a single session.

Indian stock market today: 10 key highlights

1. Why did the Sensex, Nifty 50 end flat today? The market benchmarks ended flat, as gains in shares of select heavyweights, such as Reliance, Bharti Airtel, and SBI, were largely offset by losses in HDFC Bank, Eternal, and Axis Bank.

Amid the lack of fresh domestic triggers, the focus is on the global cues, such as the US–Iran nuclear talks.

"The domestic market surrendered its early gains amid mixed global cues and increased caution ahead of the US–Iran nuclear talks, as well as key data releases including US initial jobless claims and India’s GDP print, which triggered profit booking," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 2.54%), Eicher Motors (up 2.27%), and Bharat Electronics (BEL) (up 2.22%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Trent (down 1.68%), Coal India (down 1.16 %), and Eternal (down 1.48%) ended as the top losers in the index.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

