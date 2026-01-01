Sensex slips 30 points, Nifty 50 rises 17 points— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Headline indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, ended mixed on the first day of the calendar year 2026, amid stock-specific action and a lack of fresh triggers. The Sensex slipped 32 points, or 0.04%, to end at 85,188.60, while the Nifty 50 settled at 26,146.55, up 17 points, or 0.06%. The BSE Midcap index rose by 0.27%, but the Smallcap index slipped 0.02%.

ITC ended as the top drag on the Sensex. The FMCG stock crashed almost 10% after the government announced excise duty on tobacco products effective February 1. ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance also ended among the top drags on the indices.

On the other hand, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys, and Mahindra and Mahindra ended as top supports for the index.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market end flat today? The market is staying in a range amid a lack of fresh triggers, as investors await Q3 results and updates on India-US trade talks.

