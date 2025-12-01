Sensex slips 65 points, Nifty 50 ends below 26,200— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended flat for the second consecutive session on Monday, December 1. The Sensex ended 65 points, or 0.08%, down 85,641.90, while the Nifty 50 closed the day at 26,175.75, down 27 points, or 0.10%. In the previous session, the Nifty 50 declined 0.05% and the Sensex dipped by 0.02%.

The BSE Midcap index fell 0.19% but the Smallcap index rose by 0.05% on Monday, while the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms remained largely unchanged at ₹474 lakh crore.

The domestic market ended lower despite strong Q2 GDP data, which came at a six-quarter high of 8.2%.

Banking and financial majors, including HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, and SBI, ended among the top drags on the key indices.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. What weighed on the market sentiment? Market benchmarks ended flat with negative bias as investors digested strong real GDP numbers but weakness in the nominal GDP growth. Nominal GDP, which is economic growth before adjusting for inflation, grew by 8.7% during the quarter.

Fading expectations of an RBI rate cut also kept the market mood sombre. The central bank may keep rates steady amid a strong growth and low inflation scenario.

Meanwhile, India's collection of gross goods and services (GST) rose modestly by 0.7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.70 trillion in November 2025 due to the lower tax rates in the economy after the central government tax cuts.

"After reaching a new high, the market moved into a range-bound phase as expectations of an RBI rate cut in December faded following better-than-expected Q2 GDP growth and a sharp depreciation of the rupee," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, noted.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of UltraTech Cement (up 3.56%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.88%), and Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.42%) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Max Healthcare Institute (down 2.67%), InterGlobe Aviation (down 2.19%), and Bajaj Finance (down 1.71%) ended as the top losers in the index. As many as 25 stocks ended lower in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today After hitting a record high of 60,114.30 during the session, Nifty Bank slipped by 0.12% to end at 59,681.35. Nifty Financial Services closed with a loss of 0.27%.

Nifty Realty and Healthcare indices fell by a per cent each.

On the other hand, the Nifty Auto index rose by 0.79%, while the Metal index rose by 0.58%.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (78.7 crore shares), Physicswallah (18.9 crore shares), and Magellanic Cloud (18.6 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 20 stocks jump more than 10% on BSE Wockhardt, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, Welspun Investments, Creative Eye, and JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures were among the 20 stocks that surged more than 10% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,455 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,836 advanced, while 2,405 declined. Some 214 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Nearly 150 stocks hit 52-week highs Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports, Bank of Baroda, Hero MotoCorp, and Vedanta were among the 151 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Nearly 200 stocks hit 52-week lows United Breweries, Trent, Page Industries, Deepak Nitrite, and SJVN were among the 197 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said 26,300-26,330 will act as an important hurdle for the index. Any sustainable move above the 26,330 level will lead to a sharp upside rally up to the 26,500 level in the short term. While on the downside, the zone of 26,090-26,060 will act as crucial support for the index.

According to Shrikant Chouhan, the head of equity research at Kotak Securities, 26,100 and 26,000 remain key support zones, while 26,300–26,350 would act as crucial resistance areas for the bulls. Below 26,000, the uptrend could become vulnerable.

