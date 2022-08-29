Sensex slips 850 pts as IT cos fall, Nifty below 17,300; TechM, Infosys lag most

Sensex slips 850 pts as IT cos fall, Nifty below 17,300; TechM, Infosys lag most4 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- Indian share markets are trading deep in the red with the Sensex down by 817 points, while the Nifty is trading 248 points lower.
Major Asian share markets opened lower today after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell declared his commitment to rate hikes to fight inflation last week.
The Nikkei fell by 2.8% while the Hang Seng was up by 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite is trading higher by 0.5%.
Wall Street indices ended Friday deep in the red with all three benchmarks more than 3% lower, as Powell's signal that the central bank would keep hiking rates to tame inflation nixed nascent hopes for a more modest path among some investors.
The Dow Jones was fell by 3% while the tech heavy Nasdaq was trading lower by 3.9%.
Back home, Indian share markets are trading on a negative note.
Benchmark indices opened deep in the red today following the trend on SGX Nifty. However, as the session progressed, some losses were erased.
At present, the BSE Sensex is trading lower by 813 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading down by 248 points.
The BSE fell more than 1,400 points in pre-opening trade.
HUL and UltraTech Cement are among the top gainers today.
Tech Mahindra and Infosys are among the top losers today.
Broader markets are trading on a negative note. The BSE Mid Cap index is down by 1.1% while the BSE Small Cap index is trading lower by 1.1%.
Sectoral indices are trading on a negative note, with stocks in the metal sector and IT sector witnessing most of the buying.
IT stocks are falling once again mirroring the huge fall on Nasdaq index.
Most of the steel stocks in India are also trading lower today. Companies in the steel sector are waiting for the government to withdraw export duty so they can proceed further with their capex plans.
Thermax and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders hit their 52-week high today.
In the commodity markets, gold prices fall. Gold prices are trading lower by ₹454. Currently, gold prices are trading at ₹51,248 per 10 grams.
Note that gold prices have fallen and have taken quite a knock in recent weeks.
Meanwhile, silver prices are trading higher at ₹54,850 per kg. Silver price too have fallen a lot in recent days.
The rupee is trading at 80.04 against the US dollar.
Speaking of stock markets, on Friday, the Nifty 50 saw a sharp fall in the last hour of trading. However, the small-cap index stood against the odds and ended in gains.
Overall, the market correction ended in June 2022. After that the small-cap index has rallied over 20%. Take a look at the chart below.
Chartist Brijesh Bhatia believes that small-cap stocks are just starting a new innings.
He concludes this on the basis of Fibonacci Time-Cycle breakout. To understand more about this in detail, you can read his editorial on: the small-cap index break out: track top small-caps closely.
In news from the cement sector, UltraTech Cement expands capacity.
UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group company, has completed expansion of 1.3 mtpa capacity at Dalla Cement Works in Uttar Pradesh.
This is part of the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020.
With this commissioning, the company's total cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 115.85 mtpa.
UltraTech Cement, the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China.
On consolidated basis, the cement major reported a 7% decline in net profit to ₹15.8 m in Q1 of financial year 2022-23 as against ₹17 bn recorded in Q1 of financial year 2021-22.
Net sales surged 28.3% to ₹150.1 bn in quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against ₹117 bn posted in the same quarter a year ago.
Further in from the agriculture sector, all subsidised fertilizers will be sold under single brand.
All subsidised fertilisers including urea and Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) will be sold under the single brand 'Bharat' from October, a move aimed at ensuring timely availability of soil nutrients to farmers and reducing the freight subsidy.
Announcing the new initiative 'One Nation One Fertiliser' under the fertiliser subsidy scheme 'Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna (PMBJP)', Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said,
"The companies are allowed to display their name, brand, logo and other relevant product information only on one-third space of their bags."
On the remaining two-thirds space, the Bharat brand and PMBJP logo will have to be shown. The companies have been given time till year-end to clear their old stock.
In the last financial year, the central government incurred a fertiliser subsidy bill of ₹1.62 tn.
In view of a sharp rise in global prices in the last 5-6 months, the government's subsidy bill is estimated to rise to ₹2.25 tn in the current fiscal.
The government subsidises 80% of the retail price of urea, 65% of DAP, 55% of NPKs and 31% of Muriate of Potash (MoP) prices. Freight subsidy is also provided in the range of ₹600-900 bn annually.
The agriculture industry is ramping up in automation given that India still has some of the most archaic farm systems in the world.
You must have already heard about how agriculture companies are using drone technology in the agriculture sector to boost crop production. This is a classic example of multiplier effect which will benefit agriculture companies as well as Indian companies in the exploding drone market.
Keep an eye out for the best fertilizer and agriculture stocks as India goes on a gradual transition.
