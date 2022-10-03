Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Sensex slips below 57k, Nifty drops below 17k

Sensex slips below 57k, Nifty drops below 17k

The Sensex slipped 1.11%, ending below the 57,000 mark, giving up most of the gains of Friday. The Nifty lost 1.21% and closed at 16,887.35, much below the 17,000 mark
1 min read . 11:29 PM ISTUjjval Jauhari

The markets, which saw some reprieve in the previous session, resumed their downwards journey on Monday amid weak global cues, an unfavourable global data and the prevailing risk-off sentiment

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The markets, which saw some reprieve in the previous session, resumed their downwards journey on Monday amid weak global cues, an unfavourable global data and the prevailing risk-off sentiment.

The markets, which saw some reprieve in the previous session, resumed their downwards journey on Monday amid weak global cues, an unfavourable global data and the prevailing risk-off sentiment.

The Sensex slipped 1.11%, ending below the 57,000 mark, giving up most of the gains of Friday. The Nifty lost 1.21% and closed at 16,887.35, much below the 17,000 mark.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The Sensex slipped 1.11%, ending below the 57,000 mark, giving up most of the gains of Friday. The Nifty lost 1.21% and closed at 16,887.35, much below the 17,000 mark.

“Global factors are outweighing the Investor’s sentiments with concerns over the financial health of Credit Suisse, the worsening Russia-Ukraine conflict, and worries over inflation," said Siddhartha Khemka, head, retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The pressure on the Asian stocks continued with lingering worries around inflation and interest rate, said analysts. The spike in oil prices amid speculation that OPEC + may reduce production, added to major concerns for oil importing countries.

Brent, which had slipped to the closing low of $83.30 a barrel on 26 September, has rebounded to the $90.23 per barrel level on Monday.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The pressure on European markets was led by UK manufacturing PMI coming in weak.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.