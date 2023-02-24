Dr. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, at Emkay Wealth Management, said, "the downslide in the equity market persisted throughout the last week of trading, influenced by internal as well as external developments. The major factor that has been causing a bend in the river is the avalanche of economic data, mostly from the US, that carried hints that the economy might be stronger that one thinks, inviting an inference that there could be further policy tightening in store."

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}