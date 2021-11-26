Sensex slumps 1200 points. Why stock markets are worried over new covid variant?

“Following to Asian trades Indian markets are reacting to the concern over a new Covid variant found in South Africa last night followed by few EU countries under full lockdown scenario. Traders in fear are selling riskier assets like equities, which could result in increased equity outflows from FII. We believe India is not in panic mode and investors should make use of this selloff as a buying opportunity. The new variant should not be a great matter of concern for us and we suggest investors with suitable risk appetite to consider and start allocating money into markets who have missed the rallies," said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities.