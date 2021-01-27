Sensex slumps 900 points in biggest fall in a month, gives up this year's gains

“The Nifty-50 broke the 14,000 level today even though other Asian and European markets are marginally down. The fall could be due to profit booking by FIIs and other participants in the F&O segment as tomorrow is the monthly expiry. Some unwinding of positions is visible before the budget event. Volatility is normally higher on the last two days of monthly expiry but this time the fall with higher volatility show cautiousness amongst market participants before the budget event. Earnings are coming out better than expected but profit booking is seen in most companies that have declared results so far barring a few cases. If Nifty-50 sustains below 14,000 for the next two days that the probability of it testing 13,000 goes up. We need to wait for tomorrow’s expiry closing to test whether Nifty-50 sustain the 14,000 mark."