Sensex slumps nearly 3,000 points in 5 days. 10 updates on market selloff

Indian stock market fell sharply today to extend losses today to the fifth day. The Sensex fell as much as 588 points today to 46,821 at day's low, losing nearly 3,000 points in a selloff amid weak global markets. The Nifty was down about 1% to 13,834. However, the broader markets were today under lesser pressure with BSE midcap and smallcap indices trading flat in noon trade.