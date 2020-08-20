Sensex slumps nearly 400 points. What analysts say on today's market action

"Indian indices along with global markets traded in the red today, on the back of US Fed reserve’s grim July meeting minutes. The Fed reserve cast doubts on the nascent recovery of the labor market seen in the previous months and its sustainability. Markets, globally, were banking on expectations of steady recovery in the major economies and the consequent return to normalcy for businesses. Although there was nothing new in the minutes, markets reacted negatively to it. Most sectoral indices were in the red, with the banking index leading the losses. Investors advised to remain cautious and another round of losses, similar to today, can bring in negativity into the markets."