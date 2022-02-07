Sensex slumps over 1,200 points today. Key factors driving the selloff

“The spike in US 10-year bond yield to 1.91% reflects the increasing concerns of high inflation and the Fed being behind the curve. The January jobs report in the US at 4.67 lakh new jobs was way ahead of market expectations. Now it is beyond doubt that the Fed will have to act tough on inflation. If the Fed turns highly hawkish and delivers a 50 bps rate hike in March, that can cause a sharp correction in markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.