Sensex slumps over 1000 points, Nifty breaches 17,500. Key updates

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said: “The market may remain volatile ahead of the November month F&O expiry and anecdotally expiry is all about momentum where currently it is in favor of the downside. If we talk about the global markets then they are mixed while the rising dollar index is a cause of concern for emerging markets like India. The behavior of FIIs will also be an important factor in the direction of the market and they are still in a mood of selling."