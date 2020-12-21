Sensex slumps over 2,000 points, midcaps crack: 10 updates

4) The sharp rally had made some analysts cautious. "Today’s market selloff is more due to technical price correction in nature than the fundamental as we believe. After a significant rally without interruption, the market was extended as it failed to show resilience to stay above the Nifty 50 Index level of 13750. We have observed the market to attempt multiple times over the last week to get past the supply zone. Failure to do so causes the bulls to distribute and profit booking. Our research suggests that technical factors are shifted today to support a further correction in the future. Any corrective wave down should find support around 12990-12960. As such, we advise the traders to refrain from building a new buying position until we witness a correction," said Ashis Biswas Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research Limited-Investment Advisor.