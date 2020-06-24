Sensex slumps over 500 points. Market experts warn of volatile times ahead

Indian shares took a breather today, snapping four straight sessions of gains as investors booked profits in banking stocks. Reversing early gains, the Sensex and Nifty both fell over 1.5% each as surging coronavirus cases spooked global equity markets. The Sensex slumped 561 points to settle at 34,868 while Nifty settled 1.6% lower at 10,305.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty bank index fell 3.8%. It has risen 11% so far this month. Both ICICI Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd dropped 7.5%.

Strong quarterly margins drove shares of Asian Paints Ltd up 3.8%, making them the top gainers on the Nifty 50.

Meanwhile, cases of coronavirus infections rose to 456,183 in India, with the death toll reaching 14,476.

Here is experts said on today's market action:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Profit-taking gradually pushed the index lower as the session progressed. The existence of major hurdle at 10,550(200 EMA) in Nifty combined with caution ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry pushed the bulls slightly on the back foot. Finally, the Nifty index ended near the 10,300 mark."

"The move was on the expected lines and we may see some consolidation before the next directional move. In the absence of any major event on the local front, participants should keep a close watch on the global markets for cues. Besides, the performance of the banking and financial pack would be decisive for a further surge in the index. We expect volatility to remain high as traders would square-off and rollover their derivatives positions due to the scheduled expiry of June month contracts."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"The rising cases of virus infections worldwide, especially in the Americas, unnerved the global markets. Domestic cases too show no signs of abating and this must be weighing in on the investors. Ahead of F&O expiry, markets are expected to remain volatile and investors advised to keep booking profits."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We broke the 10,400 support which could be a bearish signal for the next couple of trading sessions. We could test the 10,100-10,200 levels. The larger picture of 10,700 continues to remain intact. We could buy on dips."

Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities

“Nifty has gained significantly in the recent past. Broader market is showing early signs of weakness indicating possibility of profit booking/consolidation. We believe short term is expected to remain turbulent while the medium term view remains intact as of now. Metals and auto stocks can be bought on corrections while midcap-Infra stocks can witness profit booking after significant gains of the recent past."

(With Agency Inputs)

